July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The much anticipated culinary project, Grills Bistro & Kitchen, opened its doors for the foodies in Kashmir on Sunday.

The classical fine-dine service at Parraypora Baghat, inaugurated on Saturday 28th July, 2019 in the presence of reputed names in the business, media, and entrepreneurial fraternity of Kashmir.

“With its one of a kind ambience, this classical fine-dine serves you food cooked till perfection and flavoured to delight,” said Mr Adnan Mir

They said the bread, the sauces, dips are all made in-house to ensure that every dish is free of preservatives or additives.

The part that stands out for this Fine Dine and Cafe is the combination of dishes that are introduced to the Valley for the first time, combining indigenous pure ingredients with upskilled techniques of cooking.

The dine-in offers a range of Indian, Mughlai, Continental, Italian and Kashmiri cuisines. “Also offered is an in-house Patisserie from their tie-up with a famous French Bakery, a dedicated juice and salad bar that caters to foodies and health-conscious people alike,” said Mr Irfan Wani.

The menu has been delicately curated by proficient food consultants after carefully reviewing the likes and dislikes of the foodies. “A first of its kind menu has been curated to cater to the pallet of Kashmiris,” said the duo.

In a first, Gelato Vinto has been introduced in Kashmir at Grills Bistro & Kitchen to offer the famous Italian delicacy.

The decor at Grills Bistro & Kitchen is spread over two floors with approximately 5000 Sq/ft of floor space with sections of lounges, conference arrangements, family sections and a cafe & private dining reserve (PDR).

With the ambient lighting and plush seating sprucing up the ambience, Grills Bistro & Kitchen offers unparalleled comfort and luxury at affordable prices.

Famous for serving delectable Shawarma at his Nigeen outlet, Adnan Mir, the founder at Grills, wanted to bring to Kashmir the experience of savouring food in a tranquil ambience.

“With memories of having tried authentic Mughlai food in his childhood days along with his family in places like Delhi & Mumbai, he would always feel nostalgic about the fact that the same experience of having that delectable cuisine hasn't been created in Kashmir, hence came into picture Grills Bistro & Kitchen,” said Mr. Adnan Mir

He said the project took over three years to complete and both Adnan after teaming up with the co-founder Irfan Wani, himself an entrepreneur, having his expertise in Post Harvest Management/Controlled Atmosphere Storage & Systems. Irfan believes that a place like Kashmir was in dire need of a fine dine just like in any part of the world. They made sure that their dream becomes a reality.

The duo who is on a mission to disrupt the food culture in the Valley have a team of 65 well-trained professionals which runs Grills Bistro & Kitchen.