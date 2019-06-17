Grievances redressal camp held at Machil

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In his efforts to get the first-hand appraisal of public grievances in far-flung areas, District Development Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg on Sunday chaired a grievance redressal camp at Machil.

As per an official, the public darbar witnessed greater participation of the people of the area and was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Education Officer, Executive Engineers of ED/STD, PHE, representatives of R&B, Beacon and other concerned.

On the occasion, several deputations from Dudi, Chountiwari, Dappal, Pushwari, Ringbala, Ringpayene and other adjacent areas appraised the DDC about their grievances.

The locals demanded upgradation of basic infrastructural facilities like roads for better connectivity, electricity, water, accessible and affordable healthcare etc. They demanded macadamization of roads from Machil to Poshwari, Machil to Ring Payeen to Dappal, construction of bridges at Chountiwari Payeen, Dudi, Pushwari. Locals also demanded grid-connected electricity for the area, government bus services from Kupwara to Machil and other local areas, the demand for gynaecologist, dental doctor and X-ray technician in PHC Dudi was also highlighted by the people of the area.

The DDC had a patient hearing of the grievances and issued on spot directions to the concerned for their redressal and sought the coordination and cooperation from the people of the area for responsive governance.

While addressing the public on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner asked the officers of the district and Tehsil administration to address the issues at grass root level and assert themselves in resolving local issues of public importance. He impressed upon officers to show keen interest in ensuring quality of developmental works in rural areas.

DC directed Chief Agriculture Officer to ensure marketing and cultivation of potatoes in the area as demanded by the general public. He stressed for the involvement of Sarpanches, Panches and said that developmental works and other related issues should be settled through Gram Sabhas. He also said that gazetted officers will be deputed for all panchayat halqas of Tehsil Machil to get first-hand information and grievances of the public for early redressal.

It was informed that 65% of 33kv network has been completed and 55% of LT distribution has also been completed. It was further revealed that within a period of one-month grid-connected power supply shall be provided to the whole area which at the present is being fed from generators.

On the occasion, the DDC also distributed compensation cheques amounting to Rs 22 lakh among the people whose structures were involved in MTS Road under Border Road Organization.

Meanwhile, DDC also paid a visit to various areas of Machil and inspected the on-going works and directed the concerned to ensure the completion of all the works within stipulated time frame. He also visited PHC Dudi where he directed the concerned departments to complete the finishing work of new building within 10 days, the official added.

