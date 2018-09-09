Grievance redressal top priority: Dilbag

DGP holds maiden interaction with officers and staff at PHQ
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 08:
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that Police has faced a number of challenges in the past and is capable of handling any challenge adding that J&K Police have reached many a milestones in its journey and will continue to do that. He impressed upon the PHQ staff to work with more dedication and zeal to improve the conditions of the police personnel in the field. He said that we will have to strengthen all the personnel who are posted in the field by providing them all the necessary equipments.
The DG was interacting with officers and staff members of various sections of PHQ at Auditorium here today. This was his first interaction with the PHQ staff.
Dilbag Singh said, “Constabulary is the face of police and we will have to make him confident, strong and satisfied.” He said that PHQ is the fountain head and the highest seat of police department, and advised the staff at PHQ should remain sensitive to the needs of the field units and try to reach out to all of them fairly.
Giving thrust on grievance redressal, DGP said, “The disposal has to be very fast and efficient so that we could provide succor to those in need and thus enhance the image of the police in the eyes of the people.”
Speaking on the occasion ADGP (Hqrs.) PHQ Abdul Ghani Mir assured the DGP that the staff and the officers of the PHQ will continue to work with zeal and zest for the overall betterment of the Police personnel and the people so that it earns more and more respect in coming days.
Earlier IGP (Hqrs.) PHQ Anand Jain initiated the proceedings and welcomed the DGP Dilbag Singh.
Officers who were present on the occasion include Jagjit Kumar IGP Tech PHQ, Ashkoor Ahmad Wani IGP (CIV) PHQ, Naseer Ahmad Director Police Telecom J&K, Gowhar Hussain Malik, Joint Director Prosecution PHQ, AIsGP Mubassir Latifi, Sameer Rekhi, Shailender Singh, Abdul Qayoom, Manoj Kumar Pandit, Gulzar Ahmad, SP (AA), Amit Mahajan, CAO PHQ, S. Harmeet Singh, DD Building and other officers.