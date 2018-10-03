Grievance redressal camp held at Shopian

Shopian, October 02:
As part of the public outreach programme, District Development Commissioner Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed today held a Mega Grievance Redressal Camp at District headquarters wherein people from all sections of the society gathered to put forth their grievances and demands.
On the occasion, various departments like Horticulture, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Handicrafts and Handlooms, etc held an exhibition of important schemes and encouraged the people to reap the benefits from these schemes. DDC Shopian while addressing to demands of the public, ensured that there will be no delay in execution of works that are of urgent public need. He also directed the staff of government departments and JK bank, in particular, to ensure time-bound delivery of services to the public.
People on this occasion raised issues pertaining to macadamization of roads, potable water supply, issues pertaining to solid waste disposal, functioning of KVK etc. DDC directed the concerned departments to immediately take the necessary measures to address these issues.
Among others, the event was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Shopian, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shopian, Assistant Commissioner Development Shopian, Cluster Head JK Bank Shopian, District Panchayat Officer, Block Development Officers and other concerned officers.