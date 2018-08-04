Grievance cell receives 8494 grievances

Srinagar, August 3:
Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, from 20th June till 2nd August, 2018, the Grievance Cell received 8494 complaints/grievances, of which 8840 (including those received earlier) have been disposed of/forwarded to the concerned quarters for their timely redressal; and 371 complaints/grievances are under process. During this period, Governor’s Secretariat received 3274 complaints/grievances, of which 3125 complaints have been disposed of/forwarded to the concerned quarters and 149 are under process. In total, during this period 11768 grievances were received, 11965 (including those received earlier) have been disposed/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 520 grievances are under process as on 02.08.2018.