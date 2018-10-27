Grievance cell receives 30043 complaints

Srinagar, October 26:
Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June – 26th September, 2018, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 28108 complaints/grievances of which 27422 have been dealt with/ forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 310 complaints/grievances are under process.
Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the three Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/deputations and individuals as per the notified schedule.
The three Advisors to Governor have attended/heard 1935 delegations and 1873 individuals from 17th July, 2018 till date. All the grievances received by the Advisors have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned Field Officers/Departments for their immediate redressal/disposal.
Besides, the Advisors have been asked by the Governor to take stock of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments, on regular basis and also to review the disposal of the grievances/complaints from the Nodal Officers of each Department.
In total, during this period, 30043 grievances were received, 29295 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 310 grievances are under process as on 26.10.2018.