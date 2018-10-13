Grievance Cell receives 25622 complaints till Oct 12

Srinagar, October 12:
Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June – 12th October, 2018, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 25622 complaints/ grievances of which 25112 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 196 complaints/grievances are under process.
Similarly, all the three Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/ deputations and individuals as per the notified schedule. The three Advisors to Governor have attended/heard 1572 delegations and 1510 individuals from 17th July, 2018 till date. All the grievances received by the Advisors have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned Field Officers/Departments for their immediate redressal/disposal. Besides, on the directions of Hon’ble Governor, the Advisors are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.
In total, during this period, 28704 grievances were received, 28194 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 196 grievances are under process as on 12.10.2018.