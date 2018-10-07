About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Grievance cell receives 24446 complaints till Oct

Published at October 07, 2018


Srinagar, October 6:

Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June – 5thOctober, 2018, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 24,446 complaints/ grievances of which 23,579 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 553 complaints/grievances are under process.
Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the three Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/deputations and individuals as per the notified schedule. All the grievances received by the Advisors have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned Field Officers/Departments for their immediate redressal/disposal. Besides, the Advisors have been asked by the Governor to take stock of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments, on regular basis and also to review the disposal of the grievances/complaints from the Nodal Officers of each Department.

 

