June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Grievance cell established in Pulwama

 Department of Agriculture Pulwama has established a grievance cell for the farmers of the district to look into the grievances with regard to the matters related to PM- KISAN. In this regard, farmers are requested to register their complaints on mobile No: 8825075455 or can send complaints on email id pmkisanpulwama@gmail.com.

 

