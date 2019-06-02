Grievance cell established in Pulwama

Department of Agriculture Pulwama has established a grievance cell for the farmers of the district to look into the grievances with regard to the matters related to PM- KISAN. In this regard, farmers are requested to register their complaints on mobile No: 8825075455 or can send complaints on email id pmkisanpulwama@gmail.com.
