Grievance Cell disposed 98% complaints received during Governor’s rule

Published at February 16, 2019 12:35 AM 0Comment(s)477views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Feb 15:

 Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 49424 complaints/grievances since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, of which 48658 have been dealt with / forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 766 complaints/grievances are under process.
The official spokesperson said that on the directions of Governor all the Advisors have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.

