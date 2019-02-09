About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gridlock on Hyderpora-Humhama road as air traffic resumes

Published at February 09, 2019 11:43 AM 0Comment(s)1554views


Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar

After the resumption of air traffic on Saturday, heavy traffic was witnessed on 3 Kilometer Hyderpora-Humhama airport raod stretch causing severe jam in the area.

Witnesses told Rising Kashmir that long ques of vehicles  were seen stranded from past few hours on the road.

Some commuters alleged that traffic cops were releasing only VIP vehicles on wrong side, leaving others fuddled.

Mohammad Farooq, a local told Rising Kashmir that due to slippery road, heavy traffic was witnessed in the area.

"Authorities have failed to clear snow and vehicles are unable to move forward," he alleged.

Pertinetly air traffic at Srinagar International airport was resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for two days due to poor visibility and snowfall.

[Representational Pic]

