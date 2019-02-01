Grey-headed Swamphen: Hunting of birds should be banned

Mansoor Ahmad Bhat
Grey-headed swamphen (Porphyriopoliocephalus) is a species of swamphen occurring from the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent to southern China and northern Thailand. It used to be considered a subspecies of the purple swamphen, but was elevated to full species status in 2015; today the purple swamphen is considered a superspecies and each of its six races are designated full species.
The male has an elaborate courtship display, holding water weeds in his bill and bowing to the female with loud chuckles. The grey-headed swamphen was introduced to North America in the late 1990s due to avicultural escapes in the Pembroke Pines, Florida area.
State wildlife biologists attempted to eradicate the birds, but they have multiplied and can now be found in many areas of southern Florida.
Ornithological authorities consider it likely that the swamphen will become an established part of Florida's avifauna. It was added to the American Birding Association checklist in February 2013.
According to me, birds shouldn’t be hunted and used for selfish needs of man. Hunting of birds should be banned as it creates an imbalance in environment.
Example: Extinction in the Spix’s (little blue) macaw (Cyanopsittaspixii) species. Birds have done nothing to deserve this but still they get killed for no reason. While birds are been hunted, they also feel pain, as humans have a nervous system which allows them to feel pain.
In today’s day, man has been self-centered and greedy. The day is not far when man will realize the ill-effects of hunting animals. Birds are been hunted for thrill but why don’t he understand that a balance in the environment should be maintained for his benefit. Man is the creator of crisis, happening recently in the environment.
So, I feel that hunting is dangerous for the Environment. A drastic rise in the number of species encountering extinction has brought us to realize that the preservation and protection of wildlife is certainly not as easy as we think.
One of the major threats to wildlife from us is hunting. Human beings have been using countless hunting methods since the beginning. Earlier the main or rather the sole motive was to obtain food for survival.
However nowadays hunting is used for incredibly large number of purposes and sadly also for fun. But is it really worth killing the beautiful creation of nature to feed ones agreed? Hunting has brought an end to numerous species and to manipulate the wildlife in such a cruel way is something I consider completely atrocious.
Therefore, in my opinion hunting is bad for the environment. Also, this causes extinction to the species and it gets declining which creates an imbalance in the environment. For example cheetah’s face high mortality rates due to inbreeding issues. Hunting is the form of legal mass murder.
Now, who is the culprit of this imbalance in environment? The answer is man, who is being self-centered, greedy and selfish. It is imperative that man soon comes to his senses and understand that a balance should be maintained in the environment and realize the ill effects of hunting.
To hunt poor and defenceless animals is a cruel act. It also shows that man can do anything for his personal interest. Different people hunt birds. Some do it for fun whereas others kill to increase their income.
Hunting should be banned as it disturbs the functioning of our ecosystem. Various birds have gone extinct and some are on the verge of extinction.
The after effects of hunting are destructive as seen in various parts of India and other countries like Pakistan where pests have increased due to death of frogs. Numerous countries have established laws regarding a ban on hunting, but all are ineffective.
Hunting leads to destruction of ecosystem and an increase in the population of a particular species of birds. It also leads to an increase in various microorganisms such as fungi, algae etc.
Which decompose the dead bodies of plants and animals. Thus, in the end, making laws for ban of hunting aren’t only necessary but to educate people on the bad efforts of hunting is more important.
Despite hunter claims that hunting keeps wildlife populations in balance, hunter’s license fees are used to manipulate a few game species into overpopulation at the expense of a much larger number of non-game species, resulting in the loss of biological diversity, genetic integrity and ecological balance. So, it is clear that, “Man shows his kind act by helping others but his cruel nature by killing poor animals”.
Author is a research scholar at Department of Environmental Engineering, Anadolu University Eskisehir Turkey
mansoorahmadbhat@eskisehir.edu.tr