April 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Grenade lobbed towards NC leader's house in Tral, no loss

Unknown persons Tuesday lobbed a grenade towards the residence of National Conference leader in Tral town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Witnesses said that the grenade was thrown towards the house of local NC leader, Mohammed Ashraf Bhat where a party workers meet was organized for its candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Hasnain Masoodi.

The grenade missed the target and exploded outside the house, they said.

There was no loss of life was reported in the incident. Further details awaited.

