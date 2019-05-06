Grenade lobbed at polling station in Pulwama village

May 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Suspected militants on Monday morning hurled a grenade towards a polling station in Rahmoo village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Reports said that the unknown persons lobbed grenade on the polling booth stationed inside goverment middle school Rahmoo.

However in the blast there were no injuries reported.

A police officer said that a blast like sound was heard near polling both.

"We have taken coginzance of the incident and further investigations taken up. (GNS)