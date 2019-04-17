About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Grenade hurled at NC leader's house in Tral

 Militants Tuesday hurled a grenade at the residence of National Conference leader in Tral town in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
There was no damage due to the grenade explosion.
A police official said militants lobbed grenade towards the house of Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in Tral town.
Reports said NC workers meet was organized for party candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Hasnain Masoodi in the compound of the house.
The grenade missed the target and exploded outside the house, police said.
There was no loss of life or injuries in the blast.
After the grenade attack, police and paramilitary personnel launched search operation in the area to track down the militants. However, no arrests were reported.

