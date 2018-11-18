About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Grenade attack on religious congregation in Amritsar, three killed

Press Trust of India

Amritsar

Three persons were killed and several others injured in a grenade attack on a religious congregation here on Sunday, police said.

The grenade was lobbed by bike-borne persons at a religious congregation of 'Nirankaris' which was being held at Adhiwala village here, according to eyewitness accounts.

"A grenade has been lobbed and 5-10 persons have been injured in the incident," a senior Punjab police official, who visited the incident spot, told reporters.

Three persons were killed in the incident, the official said.

Punjab was on alert following an input claiming that a group of six to seven JeM militants were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area.

The state was put on alert after four persons snatched a SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week.

