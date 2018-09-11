About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Grenade Attack on police station Pattan

Published at September 11, 2018 08:56 PM 0Comment(s)786views


Grenade Attack on police station Pattan

Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

Militants Tuesday evening hurled a grenade on police station Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Baramulla police said that militants hurled a grenade on police station Pattan which exploded with a bang.
However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties.

SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said, "Grenade lobbed on Police Station Pattan. No damage."

Soon after the attack, joint teams of government forces cordoned off the entire area and launched a cordon and search operation to nab the attackers.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top