Grenade Attack on police station Pattan

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Militants Tuesday evening hurled a grenade on police station Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Baramulla police said that militants hurled a grenade on police station Pattan which exploded with a bang.
However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties.
SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said, "Grenade lobbed on Police Station Pattan. No damage."
Soon after the attack, joint teams of government forces cordoned off the entire area and launched a cordon and search operation to nab the attackers.