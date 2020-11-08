Grenade attack on police party in Anantnag, no injury reported

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Suspected militants Saturday hurled a grenade at a police party at Bus Stand in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, however no injury was reported during the incident.

He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.