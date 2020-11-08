About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Grenade attack on police party in Anantnag, no injury reported

 Suspected militants Saturday hurled a grenade at a police party at Bus Stand in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, however no injury was reported during the incident.
An official said that suspected militants hurled a grenade at a police party at Bus Stand Anantnag, but no one was hurt during the incident.
He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

 

