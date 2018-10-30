Grenade attack on PDP MLA’s residence

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, Oct 29:
Militants hurled a grenade toward the residence of the former lawmaker at in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.
A police official said militants lobbed a grenade at the residence of former People's Democratic Party MLA Abdul Razaq Wagay at Zawoora village at around 7:25 pm.
He said the grenade exploded outside the compound wall, causing no damage.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian, Sandeep Chaudhry said they were verifying details into the incident.
Meanwhile, fire erupted in the town hall building in Shopian on Monday.
Eyewitnesses said fire erupted in the two-storey town hall building situated in the main town Monday evening and caused damage to the upper storey.
"Five associated shops of municipality Shopian were also gutted before fire was doused off,” they said.
The cause of fire was not immediately known.
However, Chaudhry said it might be an accidental fire as the building remains surrounded by many bakery shops.