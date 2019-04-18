Grenade attack on CRPF camp

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Militants Wednesday evening fired a UBGL grenade on a CRPF camp in Tral village of south Kahsmir’s Pulwama district

Police sources said militants attacked 180 bn CRPF camp at Nowdal village of Tral with a UBGL grenade.

“The militants also fired some shots towards the CRPF camp. In the grenade attack and firing, a CRPF man was injured,” they said

The injured CRPF man was hospitalised.

After the attack, police, CRPF and army men cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were reported.



