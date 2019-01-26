Grenade attack on CRPF bunker in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore, Jan 25:
Suspected militants Friday evening lobbed a hand grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
A CRPF official said militants lobbed a hand grenade towards a CRPF bunker situated near SBI Sopore at around 7 pm.
“The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside with a big bang. No one was injured in the blast,” he said.
SSP SoporeJavidIqbaltold Rising Kashmir that an explosion took place in Sopore main market in the evening.
“There was an explosion and we are ascertaining the nature of the blast. However, none was injured in the explosion,” he said.
After the blast, the force personnel cordoned off by the area and launched combing and search operation to nab the attackers. No arrests were reported.