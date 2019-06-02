About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 02, 2019

Grenade attack on Cong leader's house in Pulwama

Suspected militants attacked the house of a Congress leader in Pulwama in south Kashmir with hand grenades in the wee hours of Sunday when people were busy in special prayers on the occasion of Shab-i-Qadr, official sources said this morning.

Two grenades were hurled at the house of Congress leader Omar Jan at Pinglana in Pulwama. However, the sound of a grenade explosion was heard in the entire area whereas another bomb fell but did not explode, sources said.

People who were busy in special prayers suddenly rushed out from nearby mosques.

Later Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) took away the unexploded grenade.

