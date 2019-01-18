Grenade attack in Rajbagh

ASI among 3 cops injured, Jaish claims attack
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 17:
Three policemen including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were injured in a grenade attack near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Thursday.
A police official said ASI along with two other traffic cops were managing traffic in the area when militants hurdled a grenade towards them.
“They sustained splinter injuries injured in the grenade blast and shifted to hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable,” he said.
The injured cops were identified as Iqbal Singh (ASI of JKAP 14 Bn), traffic policemen Head Constable Sanullah and Special Police Officer (SPO) Haris Manzoor.
Iqbal suffered splinter injuries in legs while Haris has neck wound and Sanullah injury on right leg.
After the attack, police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were made by police.
A police official said a case has been registered and investigation taken up to identity and track down the attackers.
“The work is on to establish the full circumstances of the incident,” he said.
Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibly of the attack.
In statement to local news gathering agency GNS, JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan claimed that two forces personnel were killed and 6 critically injured in the attack.
This is second grenade attack in Srinagar in a week.
Earlier, last week militants hurled a grenade towards paramilitary CRPF bunker Lal Chowk, which remains under constant watch of forces besides CCTV surveillance.
However, the grenade attack, which was also claimed by JeM, didn’t cause any injuries or damage.