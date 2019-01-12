Grenade attack at Lal Chowk

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 11:
Suspected militants Friday evening lobbed a grenade towards paramilitary CRPF men in city centre Lal Chowk.
A police official said suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards 132 bn CRPF men near Palladium cinema, Lal Chowk in the evening.
He said the grenade exploded with a big bang, without causing any loss of life or damage.
Immediately after the blast, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility of the grenade attack.
A JeM spokesperson Mohammad Hassan in a statement to local news gathering agency GNS said the attack was in revenge of killing of its commander Nasir Khan alias Abdul Rehman.