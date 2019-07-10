Greenscape bags Leadership award IILA FOR 2019

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Kashmir based furniture manufacturing unit, “Greenscape” has bagged the prestigious Indian Leadership award for its excellent performance in the category of manufacturing office furniture and interior items.

The award was received by Chief Executive Officer of Greenscape Jehangir Rather, at a prestigious function held at South Indian city of Bangalore, Karnataka.

The award was given to Greenscape in the category of manufacturing class office furniture and interior items by Minemar tech Ltd. on behalf of Indianiconleadershipawards.com for the year 2019. The award was given away by the famous South Indian actress Bhagya Shri, who applauded the quality of the products manufactured by Greenscape.

Greenscape has its manufacturing unit at Khanmoh industrial area, which is equipped with latest technology and machinery, for the manufacture of all types of office, domestic and outside furniture.

The Organizing Committee, while praising the efforts of the manufacturer to maintain high standards of quality and durability of its products, assured that they would do their bit to promote company products in the mainland markets. They praised the hard work and honesty of the management of the company.

Pertinently, Greenscape is one of the major suppliers of furniture items in the valley, which supplies its products to private and Government establishments. (CNS)