Greens defeat Whites, book final berth against Yellows  

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ICS Greens defeated ICS Whites by 110 runs in the second semifinals of the ongoing inter group cricket tournament being played at Islamia College cricket field. After winning the toss, the ICS Greens electing to bat first, scored 223 for the loss of 7 wickets in allotted 25 overs.

Moonis with 48 and Mehraj 35 were the main contributors with the bat for them.

For Whites Imtiyaz and Amir took two wickets each. Chasing a stiff target of 223 runs the Whites team was bundled out for a paltry 113 runs in 17.3 overs loosing all the wickets. Haroon Farooq the debutant was the wrecker in chief taking 4 wickets in 4 overs for 12 runs for Grrens team. Waseem was the only batsman for Whites with a notable score of 32 runs. Earlier Prof. Yaseen Ahmed Shah, Principal of the college was introduced with the players of both the teams.

The finals of the tournament will be played between ICS Yellows and ICS Greens on Friday.

The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education, Islamia College Srinagar.