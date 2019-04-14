Green Valley School organises road race

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Green Valley Educational Institute Saturday organised a road race for ‘Clean Environment’ in which a large number of students participated with an aim to create awareness for the need to have safe environment.

The motive of the run was to stress on the stakeholders to work for safeguarding the environment which is necessary for the well being of humans.

Chairman Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) G N Var flagged off the race. He praised the school for organising such an event which will go a long way in inculcating strong values among students, which is necessary for bringing overall change in the society.

“The change starts from home and a single individual. Even a single small step taken by an individual at home makes a difference in the longer run,” he said. “If a student plants a single tree, imagine how much greenery can we catalyze when thousands of students get involved in it.”

Var said that the changing environment and pollution is one of the biggest challenges faced by them currently. “We have to reach school or homes through a maze of dust and smoke everyday. Majority of roads are broken and vehicle emit hazardous smoke in the absence of any stringent pollution check,” said Var. “Our students get stuck in traffic jams for hours which exposes them to hazardous smoke.”

The Association called on the government to take immediate steps to curb the menace of traffic jams and pollution. “The unfortunate part is that the government is neither taking any short term nor long term steps. It seems environment is of least concern for them,” said Var. “There is lack of reliable public transport and no car pooling, odd even formula or any such measure is being taken.”