Green Srinagar Initiative: DC reviews preparedness for launch on March 15

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for launch of the ambitious Green Srinagar Initiative under Smart City mission on March 15.

The DC who was speaking in a meeting convened here said some 1.50 lac saplings will be made available for plantation across the district as part of the greening initiative. He said stocks to the tune of 50000 saplings will be available during phase first of the project.

He said the saplings will be available at seven distribution centres to be set up at different locations one each in all seven zones of the district adding that each distribution centre will be equipped with six workers and a vehicle for processing orders for saplings and undertaking plantation activities in areas falling within their respective zones.

He said orders for saplings can be made using a mobile application which will be launched tomorrow adding that use of mobile application therefore is aimed at enabling track of orders and ensuring post-plantation maintenance thereof.

The meeting was informed that some 20 thousand saplings will be planted in 100 schools identified across the district adding that some 200 saplings will be planted in each one of these schools.

Green Clubs of 20-30 students created in each of these school will volunteer in plantation exercise in their schools and catchment areas.

Plantation along institutional areas and on roads among other public spaces will be undertaken by the Landscaping division of the Public Works Department.

Concerned Tehsildars will monitor plantation and post-plantation maintenance in their areas of jurisdictions to ensure achievement of desired results.

Dr Shahid while speaking on the occasion said the aim of the project is to make Srinagar green in the truest sense involving meaningful and smart plantation and post-plantation maintenance to get the desired results. He said plantation under the initiative will be undertaken in a mission mode and will continue for a full month.

Green Srinagar Initiative is an ambitious greening initiative under which 50 thousand Chinar saplings will be planted in institutional areas, avenues and individual households in addition to some 1 lac saplings to be planted by the Forest and Social Forestry departments. Plants exposed to public or vehicular movements will also be tree-guarded under the initiative

One senior officer from the Agriculture department has been designated as Nodal Officer for the project.

JD Planning Yaseen Lone, officers from Social Forestry, Roads & Buildings, Education Department and officials of Srinagar Smart City Limited attended the meeting.