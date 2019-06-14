Green Park Hotel in Gulmarg gutted in fire

June 14, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

A massive fire broke out at Green Park Hotel at the tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

The fire stemmed from top floor of hotel building this afternoon.

President of Hoteliers Club Gulmarg, Mukhtar Shah told Rising Kashmir that the fire broke out around 1:35 PM.

“The cause of fire has not been ascertained but possibility is that it was due to short circuit of electric blanket on the top floor of the hotel,” president said.

He said that Fire Service officials reached the spot quickly.

“However, it had engulfed two floors of the hotel. It also took some time for the service men to control it,” he said.

He added the infrastructure of ground floor was ruined by the water used by firefighter.

“Tourists were safely vacated but unfortunately there will be a huge loss to the owner,” he said.