Green J&K drive from July 8, 50 lakh trees to be planted by June 2020

July 04, 2019 | Agencies

In a major environment friendly initiative of planting 50 Lakh trees by June 2020, the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, approved the launch of Green Jammu and Kashmir drive from July 8, 2019.

The massive plantation drive shall be organised by the Forest, Environment & Ecology Department by involving Panchayats, Civil Society, Educational and other institutions and other stakeholders to plant trees over degraded forest land, areas retrieved from encroachment, roadside areas, an official spokesman said late last night.

He said in the first phase, the plantation activities will primarily be focussed in Jammu region where the plantation season has just started and nine lakh trees over 2300 ha are targeted for plantation this monsoon season.