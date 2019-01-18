Great year had none been killed: Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 17:
Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Thursday questioned Army’s Northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh for boasting about the number of militants killed in the state last year, saying it would have been a "great year" if no youth had joined militancy.
"I beg to differ, a great year would be one in which no young man would join militancy, no terrorists would be killed & no security personnel would lose their lives in encounters. The compulsion of killing militants/terrorists shouldn't be treated as a cause for celebration," Omar wrote on Twitter.
He was responding to the remarks of Northern Army Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh that 2018 was a great and remarkable year for the forces.