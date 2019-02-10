Granting divisional status to Ladakh politically incorrect: Soz

Srinagar:
Prof. Saifuddin Soz, Former Union Minister has issued the following statement to the press; on Saturday said that Governor’s order of granting divisional status to Ladakh was “politically incorrect.”
“I strongly object to Governor’s decision to accord Divisional status to Ladakh without taking the Region’s Political class (both of Leh and Kargil) into confidence,” Soz in a statement issued here said.
“It is basically wrong for him to think that he (the Governor) is an exact substitute for a duly elected Government in the State. I am sure Governor Malik has overlooked the implications of such an order.”
Soz said that Ladakh region consists of two Sub-Regions- Leh and Kargil, with distinct ethnic, cultural and religious features!
“The Governor’s order will promote a sort of unrest in that region as he (the Governor) did not discuss this proposal with the political class of both regions in Ladakh,” he said, adding “Governor Malik should realize that he is Duty-Bound to consult Political Parties of the State before taking such substantially important political decisions.”
Governor Malik’s decision speaks of his inexperience of dealing with issues of this nature in a sensitive state like Jammu and Kashmir.”