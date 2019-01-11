Granting citizenship on religion disgusting: Mehbooba

AgenciesSrinagar
Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi-led NDA government for granting citizenship to nationals from three neighbouring countries on the basis of religion, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said even the country (Pakistan) which was formed on the basis of two nation theory has changed its attitude towards minorities and declared temples as national heritage.
Amid the ongoing row over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was recently passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba referred to Pakistan to describe how India is “matching” some of the neighbouring country’s “policies in spirit” through its “attitude towards minorities.
Taking to micro blogging site Twitter on Friday, Mehbooba, who headed a coalition government with BJP for about three years, said, “Granting citizenship on the basis of religion is appalling and disgusting in equal measure. We are full of venom when it comes to Pakistan but are matching some of its policies in spirit."