April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Grant of Rs 100 crores sanctioned for JU under RUSA

Guv chairs 85th Council meeting

Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the University of Jammu, chaired the 85th Council meeting of the University at the Raj Bhavan here today.
The Council congratulated Prof. Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor of the University and his colleagues, on being informed that based on the NAAC grade and upon being conferred as a Category 1 University with full autonomy by the UGC, as well as on the basis of performance of the University in RUSA-I, University of Jammu has been selected for grant of Rs. 100 crores under RUSA-II in 2018-19.
In order to usefully gain under RUSA II phase, Governor emphasised restructuring of course curriculum by integrating it with research both in science and technology as well as humanities. He stressed providing world class teaching learning experience by modernizing and creating smart classrooms, providing e-resources and state of the art laboratories, introduction of new programmes and courses with emphasis on developing broad competencies and skills in order to ensure that our students can compete at the national and global level.
The Council welcomed that University of Jammu has been selected for establishing Institution Innovation Council (IIC) by the Innovation Cell, Ministry of HRD, Government of India which has been setup with an objective to promote innovation in the University through multitudinous modes leading to an innovation promotion ecosystem in the campus.
Governor suggested focus on establishing Research & Innovation Cluster for creating synergies and partnerships among all institutions of higher learning of the region. He suggested handholding of the affiliated colleges of the University in areas of research, governance, accreditation & quality assurance.
In order to enrich both academic and social life of the students, Governor advised developing inter-disciplinary programmes to enhance cross-collaboration among faculty and scholars, introduction of student exchange programmes in various disciplines/programmes and holding mega cultural, sports and academic events on the campus.
To change perception of J&K, Governor suggested organizing academic and extra-curricular events in different educational institutions outside the state so that increased interaction among students could help in clearing misconceptions relating to security environment prevailing in the State and promote better understanding among youth regarding diversity existing in the country. Governor advised brand image building of the University by publishing Souvenirs, publications, promotional materials, organizing events and taking other special initiatives for golden jubilee celebrations.
Governor emphasised ensuring adequate and separate sanitation facilities for female students within the campus which would be under the supervision of female supervisors engaged to look after such facilities and establishment of a common room for female students in all campuses and colleges. He suggested installation of mobile jammers in the examination hall and making Biometric Attendance necessary for Teachers and Research Scholars.
Governor observed that all issues relating to students’ welfare should be represented by elected representatives of the students.

