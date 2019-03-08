Grandmother of Aijaz Masoodi, Showkat Sahffi, Prof Raffi passed away

March 08, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Grandmother of senior and well-known educationist Aijaz Masoodi, Showkat Shaffi, Administrative Officer in Kashmir University and Professor Mohmmad Raffi passed away Thursday, She was eighty-five.

Many social, political and commercial organisations have paid tributes to the departed soul and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Members of Sopore Media fraternity visited the residence of Aijaz Masoodi, Shokat Shaffi and Mohmad Raffi in Model town Sopore and expressed their condolence.

The Chaharum of the deceased will be observed on February 9.