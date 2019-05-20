Grand Mufti fixes Rs 50 per person as Zakat-ul-Fitr

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-lslam Sunday fixed Rs 50 as Zakat-ul-Fitr per person in the family.

Zakat-ul Fitr is a duty required of every Muslim and becomes obligatory to pay it before the beginning of Eid prayers and could be given from beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Zakat-ul-Fitr, which is obligatory for the Muslims, should be paid before the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers,” the Grand Mufti said in a statement issued here.

Notably, Zakat-ul-Fitr is Wajib upon such a person who owns assets, which equal the value of the Nisab.

The owner of Nisab in the ruling as regards Zakat-ul-Fitr is such a person who has 93 gm and 312 mg or 653 gm 184 mg, or any other form of asset.

“Each person should give away in charity an amount equivalent to 1.76 kg of wheat,” the Grand Mufti said.