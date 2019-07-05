July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Grand finale of talent hunt event ‘Choona Hai Aasman’, organized under the auspices of Civic Action Programme, was held by Bandipora police at District Police Lines Bandipora.

The official spokesperson said a large number of participants from different age groups categorized as 5-12 years, 13-18 years & 19-25 years participated in the event. DySP Hqrs Bandipora was the chief guest on the occasion.

In the age group of 5-12 years, Maliha was adjudged as the winner of the event. While in the age group of 13-18 years Mehnaza Akhter was adjudged as the winner and in the age group of 19-25 years, Muntazir Ahmad was adjudged as winner.

While addressing the participants, DySP Hqrs said that this talent hunt program is a major initiative of J&K police to boost the morale of youngsters and to provide them platform, so that their hidden talent could get nourished in the right direction.

DySP Hqrs Bandipora and other officers who were witnessing the event congratulated the winners and participants.