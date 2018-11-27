Grand alliance or grand defeat?

Reyaz Ahmad Mir
One thing is clear that PDP, NC and Congress got an advantage out of the recent weird political situation in J&K.
The Lone's long hatched front, even wormed up by Baigh remained unrealized. And S P Malickproved himself quite different from his predecessor N N Vohra.
What has happened recently is not unique. Such events or the like did happen in past as well. This has further strengthened disbelief of people in existence of free democracy. This shock the conscience of those who have even a little amount of political wisdom and democratic understanding.
Giving salary to MLAs for none of their job for near six months for a reason finally proved to be fiasco. The designs remained to be translated and the dream unfulfilled.
Horse trading could not become reality. A few representatives sitting on dream-throne were nudged, finally woke up and found themselves on grass mat. Playing politics is not always a success game. And, it mostly sends the players to pavilion injured, retired and losers too.
Dissolving assembly at a certain point of time needs nothing to examine or analyse. It is a plan fact easily comprehensible. What actually needs to be thought over is the lesson the recent political development offered.
Leaving the actual issue of Kashmir aside for the moment, the accession with union of India was not to compromise on regional, religious and cultural identities. The establishments at Delhi are always striking hard to do away with the political dichotomy.
And, the present brigade makes aggressions to destroy the frontiers of identity of Kashmir. For that, they sometimes appear in the garb of foxes and sometimes lions.
PDP has undoubtedly paved ways for undesirable intrusions. The patron, the wisest politician he was known as, underestimated the power, strategies and designs of the block he joined the hands with. Even after realizing, Mehbooba Mufti couldn't dare to prove her father wrong by returning back, though she got a natural chance to quit.
The alliance was thought as the confluence of north and south poles all around. But, nothing was listened. Omar Abdullah had unexpectedly moved ahead to offer support to PDP in government formation to keep BJP at bay, apparently. That was taken as a joke, even below that.
Today, PDP was forced to rethink Umar Abdullah and his support even bringing Congress online as well. This is a virtual acknowledgement that their alliance with BJP was a historical blunder.
The idea of grand alliance was likely to be conceived but got miscarried before it could take its shape. MuzzafarHussainBaigh's support to SajadGani Lone made all three parties much worried about the BJP actually taking reigns of state.
They understood that to counter the game plan of BJP and PC, an instant alliance must be formed to form the government. But, the "Fax Machine" and "loneliness" of Governor on Muslim Holiday in Governor House lead to one awkward development in Kashmir political history.
The apprehensions are there because over ambitious people are still there looking for opportunities to do what they can't do normally. And, if the parties, particularly PDP and NC, are even a bit true to their conscience and commitment, they should plan for a unified front to defend the regional identities and aspirations.
What they recently tried to do was a compulsive gesture. Still, a little favour/edge the Raj Bown episode gave them is to be consolidated in a joint move.
Congress has no issue not to become the part of grand alliance keeping the national political canvas in front. There is also a dialogue actively being held in national politics to weld an anti BJP broad based platform.
PDP has a chance to repair the dents BJP hit to it by colliding over and over. They should now stop futile trials to encash the Mufti Mohammad Syeed's dreams he was seeing while making unmatched knots with BJP.
That was a failure rather proved counterproductive not only for PDP but for the socio-cultural and political milieu of the Valley as a whole. The emergence of BJP councillors, Panches and Sarpanches in recent polls is somehow attributed to PDP. If they still continue beating the drum of dry dreams, they would fell down from the edge they got from monumentalfax machine.
Since the loss of last elections, NC showed mature politics. They are proving right eversince they had come forward with their support to PDP. But, PDP took more than four years to understand that. Now, they understood when their boat was almost capsizing in turbulent political waters of Kashmir.
Still, there is no late. Both PDP and NC has a moral responsibility to come up with a defensive and joint political structure to resist the storm possibly be raised, no matter through what means, in the next elections. Out of national compulsion, Congress can also be taken on board.
Till the Kashmir issue is resolved and fax machines are brought into order, the indigenous Kashmir politics has to see whole situation through eagle's eye and plan like clever crows or to be hammered the way INC in rest of India was. They have to decide as what will be the next: grand alliance or grand defeat?
