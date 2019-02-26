Grameen Bank organises Fin Lit awareness programmes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K Grameen Bank organized seven Financial Literacy Awareness Programmes and 26 village level programmes among unbanked villages under District-Kupwara, Baramulla, Jammu,Bandipora, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch.
Financial Inclusion and Insurance Department under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Anguraland in collaboration with RBI and NABARD organized literacy awareness programmes among unbanked villages of Branch Offices Kralgund, Poshwan, Reban, Watergam, Surinsar, Bhalwal and Chatha under District- Kupwara, Baramulla and Jammu. Simultaneously, 26 village level programmes were also held at different villages under that many branch offices under district Bandipora, Baramulla, Kathua, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri and Samba.
Anil Reshi, Manager (RBI), Financial Inclusion Department who was the chief guest on the occasion urged for spreading awareness about various types of fraudulent activities prevalent in the market to dupe innocent people of their hard earned monies.