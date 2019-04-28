Graduation Day celebrated at SSM College

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The SSM college on Engineering on Saturday celebrated its Graduation Day at its Divar Parihaspora campus.

As per an SSM spokesman, the event was held to felicitate 461 pass-out students in different streams.

Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT Srinagar was the Chief Guest, Prof. (Dr.) Wahid Qureshi Former Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir as the Guest of Honour at the occasion, the spokesman added.

Welcoming the guests, Dilafrose Qazi, Vice-Chairperson of the Institute highlighted some notable achievements, performance of the Institute in her address.

She said more emphasis is given to entrepreneurship, trades, projects in the Institute. “Many projects of students have been identified for funding by different organizations. Many startups have been financed by Central/State Government.”

The Vice-Chairperson stated that the Institute has established the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CII) in collaboration with J&KEDI.

The Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, in his address, applauded the Management for its contribution in “bringing up the Institute in this region where well trained technocrats and managers are produced to serve the Society in right perspective”.

He also appreciated the faculty and the students for their hard work, dedication and advised to strive hard with commitment on the policy of share and care for becoming valuable assets to serve the Nation.

He gave assurance that the NIT Srinagar and SSM College of Engineering will work with more collaboration and unison for promoting technical education in this region.

The Director and Prof. M.A. Shah, Associate Professor of NIT gifted a memento to the Chairman and the Vice-Chairperson of the College for having this Institute participated in a prestigious International conference held jointly sponsored by NIT Srinagar and NIT Gorakpur on Nano-Technology for better living.

Prof. (Dr.) Wahid Qureshi, Former Vice-Chancellor Central University of Kashmir in his address at the occasion made a reference of his long association with SSM College of Engineering in the capacity of DCDC, Dean Academics and finally as Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir.

He appreciated the efforts of management in bringing this Institute at this level with present position of prosperity and glory despite of facing unfavourable and hostile situation at various fronts.

Prof. Qureshi impressed upon teachers and students to focus on adopting a new and practical approach of study based on analytical, scientific and computer supported with better communication skills.

The Principal of the College, Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, presented Vote of thanks on the occasion.