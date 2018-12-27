GPS enabled buses to hit Srinagar roads soon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 26:
Government is procuring Global Positioning System (GPS) enabled hi-end buses to add them to Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transportation fleet as also to support purchases by private transporters for easing mobility and traffic congestion in the Srinagar city.
In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan reviewed the procurement process today here at a meeting of concerned officers.
The GPS Hi-End buses will be added to JKSRTC fleet while the Transport companies plying services in the city will be provided certain incentives for purchasing such vehicles, the Div Com said.
He said that the move is aimed at to provide better and hassle-free transport services to the tourists round the year.
Khan further said that the GPS hi-end buses fleet will have a two-fold monitoring system.
“The two-tier monitoring system will have one GPS control room established at JKSRTC while the second one will be at Traffic Headquarter so that traffic decongestion can be minimized across the city” he added.
The Divisional Commissioner constituted procurement subcommittee under the chairmanship of RTO Kashmir with GM SRTC and SSP Traffic are its members.
He directed the sub-committee to prepare a proposal which include number and type of GPS hi-end buses to be procured for SRTC and the monetary benefits to be given to the Transport companies so that they also procure GPS enabled transport.
The proposal will be submitted to the Divisional Commissioner’s office within next three-days so that the procurement process of the buses for the first phase could be started immediately.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran, GM SRTC Farhat Jan, RTO Kashmir AkramullahTak, SSP Traffic Tahir Geelani, Assistant Commissioner with Div Com Qazi Irfan, Representatives of city transport associations and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.