Goyal goes on central deputation

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government Monday relieved Secretary Raj Kumar Goyal, who has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in Union Ministry of External Affairs.

“Upon his appointment as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Raj Kumar Goyal is hereby relieved today to join his new place of posting,” reads a government order issued by General administration Department.

Kumar is among a dozen odd IAS officers of J&K cadre to go on deputation to GoI even as the State is facing a huge crunch of staff.