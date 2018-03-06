Gowhar was killed by troops after dragging him from vehicle: Family  

Javid SofiShopian:
The death toll of civilians in Sunday evening’s gunfight at Pohnoo village of Shopian rose to four after villagers found Gowhar Ahmad Lone, 21, son of Abdul Rashid lone, a resident of Mol- Chitragam dead in his private vehicle.
Villagers of Chitragam told that he was found dead in his Wagon-R vehicle, a couple of yards away from the site of alleged gunfight on Monday morning.
Villagers and relatives of the deceased youth said he was killed by army men after dragging him out from his vehicle.
“The body was then put inside the car on the driving seat and his body was leaning on the steering,” they said.
“There were no blood marks on any part of the vehicle. The seats were dry and clean, which suggests that he was killed out of his vehicle,” a cousin of deceased youth said.
The vehicle bearing number-JK01Q-1732, which was retrieved by villagers near the site of gunfight, has bullet marks on top, front and lateral sides.
No blood stains were found on the vehicle. Few bags of pesticides were lying on the back seat.
Gowhar, who was a research scholar, was running a shop as well.
Gowhar’s cousin said he had gone to Shopian to buy some pesticides for selling at his Shop in Chitragam.
He said Gowhar called his family members at around 6.30 pm and told them that he would be back within half an hour.
“After hearing about the gunfight at Pahnoo village, we tried to contact him on his mobile phone. I called him till 10 pm and sent messages to him on various social networking sites but there was no response from the other side,” he said, “Today morning villagers from Pahnoo informed us that they found his body dead near the site of yesterday’s gunfight scene”.
The villagers said he had parked his vehicle couple of yards from the site of gunfight with the hope that he would drive to his home after situation eases out at the site.
They said a contingent of army, who were walking in the opposite direction, fired up on him after dragging him out of his vehicle.
Thousands attended multiple funeral prayers for the deceased youth at his native Chitragam village in Shopian.
The relatives of Gowhar said he was a research scholar pursuing M Phil in Physical Education from a Nagpur-based university.
They said he was also running a shop for selling pesticides.
He is survived by parents, two elder brothers and four sisters.
Shahid had appeared for job interview on the day
In Malik Gund village, which is around 2 kms from Chitragam village, eight funeral prayers were held for Ist year student Shahid Ahmad Khan son of Bashir Ahmad Khan, who was also killed in the army firing.
Shahid was studying at Shopiancollege.
“Shahid had left his house at around11:30 am on Sunday for Shopian to appear in a job interview. He had taken all relevant educational testimonials with him,” his father said.
He said after returning from Shopian, Shahid went to play cricket with his friends.
When Shahid didn’t return home in the evening, the family members started searching for him.
“In the evening, some relatives informed us about killing of three youth at Pohnoo village,” he said adding he went to Shopian, where they were informed by a journalist about his son’s death.
The family members received Shahid’s body from police at around 12: 30 am
Shahid is survived by two brothers and a sister, all of whom are well qualified.
Suhail had promised to pick up his mother from sister’s place in evening
Shahnawaz had left to visit his aunt’s house and returned home dead
Five rounds of funeral Prayers were held for Suhail Ahmad Wagay son of Mohammad Khalil Wagay in Pinjoora village in Shopian.
Suhail, who was a pass out from Army’s Good will School at Balapora, was looking after his family business of apple apart from his studies. He was in class 12th at Boys Higher Secondary Shopian.
Sister-in-law of slain youth said he had left his house at Pinjoora at around 2:30 pm on Sunday in his Swift car to drop his mother at a neighbouring village of Pahlepora, where Suhail’s elder sister, Khalida Khalil is married.
She said after dropping his mother, he went to Langdoor village to drop his worker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay.
“He told his mother that they were going to Lassipora industrial growth centre where they have kept apple in a cold storage facility,” she said.
She said Suhail told his mother at around 7 pm that they would come to take her back to home.
“We called him on phone till 11 pm but he didn’t pick up the phone,” She said.
Villagers here said Suhail, his worker Shahnawaz and another friend, Shahid were killed by army when they were returning from Lassipora.
“They were brought down from the vehicle and then shot dead,” the villagers said.
Suhail is survived by two married sisters and three elder brothers.
His father and two brothers, who were in Delhi returned today morning to have last glimpse of him.
Two rounds of funerals were held for slain Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay, 22, a resident of langandooroTrenz.
Shahnawaz had dropped from class 12th and was working as a packer with Wagay’s of Pinjoora from last six years.
He is survived by parents and elder brother.
The parents of the slain youth said he had left his house at around 3:00 pm to visit his aunt’s house and returned home dead.
