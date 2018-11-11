Govt’s unrealistic approach behind Kashmir’s killing spree: Geelani

Srinagar:
Paying tributes to slain militants who were killed in Tral and Pulwama gunfights, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday blamed government—saying that their insensitivity and unconcern is the sole reason for this “unabated bloodshed”.
The spokesman said that the youth spilled their hot blood for the great and sacred cause of Kashmir and the entire nation of Kashmir is indebted to these “martyrs” for their ultimate sacrifice. It is the collective responsibility of the people of Kashmir and the leadership to take the ongoing movement to its ultimate realization.
Criticizing authorities, Hurriyat chairman said that instead of taking measures to resolve the long pending issue in its historical perspective, they want to thrust their choice through the barrel of a gun. Geelani said we have been deprived of freedom right and added that our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation, putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honour these sacrifices and take a mission to its logical end.
Hurriyat chairman said that prevailing uncertainty in state and unrealistic approach of authorities is the basic cause of the human tragedy and it is the reason that youth are losing their precious lives.
Paying rich tributes to militants, Geelani said that we are duty bound to carry their mission to its logical end.
The pro-freedom leader said that our nation strived for the right to self-determination for forty years following peaceful means, however, authorities responded beastly and ruthlessly, silencing our legitimate voice through coercive measures.
Keeping in view the importance of the month of Rabi-ul-Awl, All Parties Hurriyat Conference is organizing a Seerat Conference on November 18, Sunday, 10:30 am at Hyderpora Srinagar.
Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani and other noted personalities including religious and political are scheduled to speak in the said Seerat conference. Hurriyat has asked people to attend the said seminar and requested to grace the occasion with their participation.