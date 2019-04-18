About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt’s revengeful tactics putting lives of our party leaders in danger: PDP

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday slammed the governor administration over putting the lives of its leaders in danger by undermining their security while trashing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with impunity.
PDP spokesman in a statement issued here said that Kashmir has been plunged into the state of lawlessness with deliberate moves being made by the government to jeopardise security of the senior PDP leaders.
He said that there are in total four PSOs allotted to one of its senior leaders and founder member Muhammad Sartaj Madni, hence deliberately putting his life in danger. Madni has been a two time legislator, Deputy Speaker of J&K Legislative assembly for the period of six years and was Vice President of J&K PDP till recently. “Even the new entrants of other political parties have been accorded with higher grade security cover while as senior politicians from the PDP are left in lurch deliberately,” said the spokesman.
He cautioned the governor administration that if any untoward incident takes place, the responsibility of the same will entirely be of the government. The spokesman added that by undermining the security cover of senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni, the administration is sadistically singling out the PDP and providing its leaders and contesting candidates least security and vehicles which are in dilapidated condition. He added that such a partial and unconstitutional way of treatment is unacceptable and the government is deliberately jeopardising the security of the PDP leaders.

 

Latest News

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

Apr 17 | Agencies
Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiris having a

Kashmiris having a 'rethink' over state's accession to India: Mehbooba

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Apr 17 | Agencies
Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Apr 17 | Agencies
At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

Apr 17 | Agencies
BJP won

BJP won't allow two prime ministers in India: Shah

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Apr 17 | Agencies
KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient

CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient's death during highway ban

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt’s revengeful tactics putting lives of our party leaders in danger: PDP

              

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday slammed the governor administration over putting the lives of its leaders in danger by undermining their security while trashing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with impunity.
PDP spokesman in a statement issued here said that Kashmir has been plunged into the state of lawlessness with deliberate moves being made by the government to jeopardise security of the senior PDP leaders.
He said that there are in total four PSOs allotted to one of its senior leaders and founder member Muhammad Sartaj Madni, hence deliberately putting his life in danger. Madni has been a two time legislator, Deputy Speaker of J&K Legislative assembly for the period of six years and was Vice President of J&K PDP till recently. “Even the new entrants of other political parties have been accorded with higher grade security cover while as senior politicians from the PDP are left in lurch deliberately,” said the spokesman.
He cautioned the governor administration that if any untoward incident takes place, the responsibility of the same will entirely be of the government. The spokesman added that by undermining the security cover of senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni, the administration is sadistically singling out the PDP and providing its leaders and contesting candidates least security and vehicles which are in dilapidated condition. He added that such a partial and unconstitutional way of treatment is unacceptable and the government is deliberately jeopardising the security of the PDP leaders.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;