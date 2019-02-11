Govt's responsibility to provide relief to stranded people: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday said that government must take responsibility of the consequences that stranded people were facing and provide them relief till they reach their homes.
Taking to Twitter, Mirwaiz said tens of thousands of Kashmiri’s are stranded in Jammu for past one week as the Srinagar-Jammu highway is closed and few flights are operating on this sector.
"People are facing tremendous hardship as their recourses to support themselves are drying up and they are stranded," he wrote.
Mirwaiz said that there is no support from government and the stranded people were left to fend for themselves.
"There is no support in place for them from those who rule this place and they are left to fend for themselves. No additional flights or accommodation and food, till they reach home, is provided," he wrote.
Mirwaiz said it is incumbent upon those who have blocked our natural routes to outside world and made us solely dependent on this artificial route (Jammu-Srinagar highway), which remains mostly closed in winter due to weather vagaries, to take responsibility of the dire consequences that people of Kashmir have to face and at least provide them with relief and help till they reach home.