Govt’s languishing project re-approval turns a damp squib

Most projects go to Jammu
Most projects go to Jammu
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 11:
The claim of the State government’s High Powered Committee (HPC) of re-approving languishing projects has proved to be a damp squib in Kashmir as majority of projects have gone to Jammu division.
Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings department, Sami Arif Yesvi said among the nine projects approved in the second meeting of the HPC most of the projects are from Jammu.
“We are in process of submitting more projects for the next meeting which includes 55 bridges and buildings in the Kashmir division,” Yesvi said. “Earlier 79 projects were approved by HPC in the first meeting.”
However, mere submission of projects does not warrant a project being re-approved by HPC, as Tourism department’s 65 projects of around Rs 365 crore were not re-approved in the second meeting of HPC.
As per official data, the only project among the 66 projects of the Tourism department to be re-approved was Rs 66 crore Mubarak Mandi Heritage Restoration project in Jammu division.
The department has now been asked by the HPC to resubmit the projects citing lack of technical sanctions in these projects.
The 65 projects of the Tourism department include many projects languishing for over 5 years under the Project Infrastructure Development for Destinations and Circuits scheme.
Among the 221 reapproved projects of the Public Health Engineering department, only 81 are from Kashmir division.
Chief Engineer PHE Abdul Wahid while confirming to Rising Kashmir that only 81 projects had been approved for Kashmir division said, “We are submitting 80 more projects for the next meeting of HPC.”
“These 81 projects re-approved include projects which witnessed either cost escalation or less funding in comparison to what was allocated at the start,” Wahid said.
Interestingly, the HPC in its second meeting has cleared 315 projects amounting to Rs 812 crore among which 221 projects were from PHE department amounting to Rs 459 crore.
Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Bilal Ahmad said three direct projects of his department had been re-approved by the HPC in the second meeting.
The total projects of the Industries and Commerce department re-approved for the State by the HPC in the second meeting is 31.
Last month, the State government setup Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) to raise a loan not exceeding Rs 8000 crore from various financial Institutions including State, and nationalized banks for completion of unfunded, languishing projects.
The move came in the backdrop of the State’s Planning department stating that six departments R&B, PHE and I&FC, School Education, Higher Education, Youth Services and Sports, Health and Medical Education, and Tourism taken together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total unfunded burden.
The projects in these six departments alone accounted for nearly Rs 4000 crore.