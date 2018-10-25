Govt’s insurance policy for employees, pensioners a non-starter

Reliance denying pension cover despite deducting premium
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 18:
Marred by controversy, the mandatory Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for State government employees and pensioners has been a non-starter in the State.
According to the government order, the scheme was to be operational from 1st October 2018 but the Reliance General Insurance Company (RGIC) tasked with the insurance job by the government is not providing insurance cover to those pensioners who have paid Rs 4975 as premium.
A woman pensioner told Rising Kashmir she was denied pension cover by RGIC even though the premium was already deducted from her bank account.
“I approached the company through a general helpline number before I had to take a surgical procedure. They asked me the hospital details and informed that I can go ahead,” she said.
“This was on 4th October when officially the scheme as per government was operational,” she said. “The company later informed me that my claim cannot be entertained as the company hasn’t received the premium for insurance cover.”
She alleged that they were now asking her to contact the government as they claim that the money was still lying with them.
Interestingly, another order issued by GAD last week for extending the date of enrolment for left out pensioner reads, “The pensioners who have already enrolled themselves, submitted their consent forms, and contributed premium toward the policy up to 30 September2018 are covered under the policy from 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019.”
The order further reads, “The pensioners who availed medical treatment as per terms and conditions of the policy can also claim reimbursement of the admissible expenses provided they have intimated to the insurance company within the stipulated time period and subsequent submission of requisite documents related to the treatment availed.”
However, the RGIC in complete disregard of the government order is allegedly denying reimbursement to pensioners.
The State government employees have also been critical of the scheme launched by the government alleging that they had been forced by the government to favour RGIC.
President Non-Teaching Employees Association (NTEA) of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) said, “On one hand, the State government discontinued the medical claim reimbursement policy and on the other hand, the employees were forced to purchase medical policy of a particular company.”
The NTEA President said, “There are a number of other companies available in the competitive market, which are offering better yield and facilities with less premium.”
Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) had been alleging favouritism in sanctioning of the Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy tender to the RGIC.
The controversy around alleged favouritism escalated when Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “When your BFF (Best Friend Forever) is the PM, you can get the Rs 1,30,000 crore. Rafale deal, even without relevant experience. But wait. There's more! Apparently, 400,000 JK government staff will also be arm twisted into buying health insurance only from your company!”
The scheme is mandatory for all State government employees including employees of PSUs, autonomous bodies and universities but it is optional for pensioners and accredited journalists.
