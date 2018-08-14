Govt’s failure to fill vacant posts in edu deptt takes toll on academics

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug: 13:
State government has failed to fill important posts in education department.
It has been reported that instead of filling the posts, certian officials are given additional charges to also work on the vacant posts.
In both, school and higher education departments, academics is suffering, as the government is assigning additional charges of many important posts to the existing employees instead of recruiting illegible candidates.
The posts include the Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), Principals of Colleges, Principals at District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).
Last week, government ordered the deputy CEO Anantnag to hold the vacant post of ZEO in addition to his own duties till the government fills up that post on a full-time basis.
On the same date, government also ordered Principal of Girls Higher Secondary School (HSS) Verinag Anantnag to hold additional charge of the vacant post of ZEO Verinag Anantnag till they fill up the post on a full-time basis.
Similarly, the principals at District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in as many as five districts are without fulltime heads which is also affecting academics in the institutions.
The Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of those five districts including, Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Kupwara have been given additional charges of DIET principals.
Pertinently, government has sanctioned 22 positions for the CEO posts in the education department, out of which only 18 are in position and the remaining four posts are vacant.
Likewise, the department has 22 posts for the DIET principals and among them, only 15 are in position and the remaining seven posts are vacant.
Many colleges in the higher education department is also without the full time heads and authorities have put placed in-charges heads in these colleges to run the daily affairs.
The higher education department has been granted strength of 96 posts for the degree college principals, out of whom only 32 are permanent and in other 61 principal posts government has placed faculty members as in-charge principals.
Secretary School Education Rigzian Sampheal told Rising Kashmir, “These all posts are being filled on the basis of promotion and we are going to fill the vacant posts in two months.”
He also said that there are many vacancies in many streams of the education department and “we are taking up the issues file wise”.
He added, “We have sufficient posts in DIETs but we have to rationalize them and in coming weeks we will overcome the issue.”
Director Colleges of Kashmir Zahoor Ahmad Chatt said, “67 principal posts were filled last year through Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)”.
