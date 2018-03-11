Govt’s failure to do justice with flood victims shameful: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
National Conference (NC) Saturday hit out at the PDP-BJP Government for what NC called its abject failure to do justice with the 2014 flood victims saying all promises of rehabilitation had now been exposed as hollow lies.
Addressing the Party’s Block Convention for Amira Kadal Block on Saturday, NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said it was the PDP that sought votes on the plank of getting a significant relief and rehabilitation package for the flood victims and “today, more than three years later – there was still no sign of any visible assistance that could have helped the victims to resume their lives and livelihoods with dignity”.
He said the PDP-BJP Government imposed elections on the flood victims with the assurance that a newly-elected government with a six year mandate was best suited to carry out relief and rehabilitation.
“In foisting the elections on a people in the middle of a natural calamity, PDP and BJP not only brought the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the previous government to a grinding halt but also created a two month period of stagnation in relief operations at the most crucial juncture. At that time their justification was that a new Government with a fresh, full mandate would carry out relief and rehabilitation in a better way. Was issuing cheques worth 47 rupees that better way? The State Government has been completely ineffective and callous in meeting the most basic expectations of the flood victims," Nasir said.
“PDP provided an escape route for the Government of India to escape the built-up pressure to announce a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package in the immediate aftermath of the calamity. They brought all efforts to a standstill and chose their political rehabilitation over the rehabilitation of the flood victims. And soon after they came to power, the first thing their Finance Minister did was to oppose the 44,000 crore flood relief package proposal submitted to Government of India by the previous NC-led Omar Abdullah Government. It is PDP which ensured that the flood victims suffer and go without a package from the Central Government," NC Provincial President added.
“It was this Government that had, in a brazen show of insensitivity for the flood victims, declared that they were satisfied with the paltry flood relief and contrary to the drama enacted by other PDP leaders, this statement officially made PDP equally culpable in this grave injustice to people,” he said.
The NC Provincial President also lashed out at the State Government for its failure “to make the Sub District Hospital at Chanpora functional even after three years despite the fact that the previous government had completed the project during its tenure”.
